Need to Know: Kissel Concert Change, Fuel Good Day, Free Trees

Brett Kissel Concert Date Change

From Brett’s Socials:

Due to a scheduling conflict, The Brett Kissel: Compass Tour performance originally scheduled for Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM at the Conexus Arts Centre has been rescheduled to Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM.

Hang onto your tickets, they will remain valid for the new date.

We hope the new date is satisfactory for everyone. If you are unable to attend, please note that we will be honoring refunds up until Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM. Please note that tickets will be considered final sale after this date.

Patrons may contact our Box Office with inquiries by email at cbo.lead@conexusartscentre.ca or phone at 306-525-9999 or 1-800-667-8497 Monday-Friday 12:00 – 5:00 PM.

We want to thank you for supporting the arts; we look forward to seeing you in February!

Fuel Good Day

Today at Sherwood Co-op Gas Bars for every litre of fuel sold Sherwood Co-op and Co-op Refinery Complex will together donate 20¢ to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan!

All money donated to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan will stay in Regina, and be dedicated to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre. That means, with every litre of fuel sold on the 19th, we are helping those patients right here in Regina and surrounding communities fight cancer!



Every litre counts, so whether you roll in on fumes, or just need a top up, don't forget to visit any Sherwood Co-op Gas Bar in Regina, Emerald Park, Indian Head, Montmartre, Southey, or Dysart on September 19th to FUEL GOOD!

Free Trees!

The City of Regina is celebrating National Tree Day with the second tree seedling giveaway of the year in Victoria Park on September 20.

Residents are invited to pick up a seedling in Victoria Park between 9 a.m. and noon. Only 1,000 seedlings are available so there will be a limit of one per person and available on a first-come first-serve basis.

Choice of tree seedlings include Black Hills Spruce, Siberian Larch and Crystal Blue Spruce. Quantities for each type will vary.