Need to Know: Lotto 6/49 Record, Orange Shirt Day, Community Giving Day

A record breaking $68 million jackpot is guaranteed to be won with the next Lotto 6/49 draw!

With no winner over the weekend, the game’s next draw (Wednesday) is guaranteed to see someone take home a record breaking $68 million!

Orange Shirt Day

Join the City in commemorating September 30 as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Opportunities include participating in Orange Shirt Day, storytelling and attending gatherings and other events that deepen our understanding of our country's history.

Learn more by checking out

Regina Public Library: reginalibrary.ca/explore/featured-events

Reconciliation Regina’s Orange Shirt Day Walk & BBQ: reconciliationregina.com/osdwalk2023

On Saturday, September 30th, the Equity Diversity Inclusion Network is hosting the Orange Shirt Day Walk & BBQ - Healing Our Communities, Presented by Reconciliation Regina.

The walk will be led by jingle dress dancers and will begin at 11am. The jingle dress dance signifies healing and will help all those that are part of the event with their healing journeys. Songs will be sung throughout the walk by the Red Dog Drum Group. The route will take participants through north central, hitting main streets including Elphinstone St., Albert St., and Dewdney Ave.

A BBQ is planned at 12pm as participants return from the walk.

Agenda:

8:30am - Pipe Ceremony

10:00am - Program

11:00am - Healing Walk

12:00pm - Free BBQ

For more information visit: https://reconciliationregina.com/osdwalk2023/

Community Giving Day

Donate your gently used warm clothing! The 2nd annual Community Giving Day will take place in the Core Community Park (Pepsi Park) on Saturday, October 7th!

They’re looking for donations of gently used winter coats, jackets, sweaters, socks, boots, toques, mitts, gloves, and blankets!

There’s also a need for new, unopened packages of underwear, toiletries, and hygiene items. Donations of bottled water, baby formula and non-perishable food are welcome.