Need to Know: Quick tip to eat less, Gold Coures still open, Juke Box Mania

Eating With Your Non-Dominant Hand Can Lead To Weight Loss

Still stuffed from Thanksgiving and wanting to ease up on all the food?!? (After left overs of course)

According to the “experts” eating with your non-dominant hand could help you lose weight. So if you’re a righty, you’d be eating with your left hand, and that will probably lead to eating less.

The main reason is it takes longer and you’ll be more mindful of eating which could let that food settle and easier to control portions.

Golf Courses to Stay Open “Fore” as Long as Possible

The City plans on keeping most of the courses open until Mother Nature says otherwise.

Lakeview Par 3 and the east nine holes of the Tor Hill Golf Course did close yesterday (Monday, October 9). The remaining courses will continue to provide 18 holes of golf fun until the change in weather “drives” them to close up shop.

Please contact the Pro Shop for further information on golf courses and hours of

operation:

Tor Hill 306-777-7100

Murray 306-777-7739

Joanne Goulet 306-777-7600

Lakeview Par 3 306-777-7370

Juke Box Mania!

Less than 10 days to get your team together and registered for Juke Box Mania on October 27th at Conexus Arts Centre!

Strut your music trivia stuff and help families in need access mental health programs and services. The funds you raise by participating in Jukebox Mania helps families access Family Service Regina’s free, rapid-access counselling programs. When families get the mental health support they need, they build resilience and that makes our community stronger.

Jukebox Mania is Regina’s biggest music trivia event. Teams of eight register a table for $560 and come dressed as their favorite singer, band, or song and compete to be the first to name artists, songs, and theme songs from movies and television shows from every musical genre. Participants round out the evening with networking, delicious food, drinks, a 50/50, WestJet raffle, prizes, and all the good feelings that come from fundraising for an incredibly worthy cause!

Register here: https://familyserviceregina.com/jukebox-mania