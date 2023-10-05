Need to Know: Rivalry Series Tickets, Best of Regina, Happiest Jobs

Rivalry Series Tickets

The ultimate clash in women's hockey is coming to Regina with general tickets available tomorrow, October 6 at 10 a.m.

Don’t miss the Rivalry Series as Canada's National Women's Team goes head-to-head against the United States on Friday, February 9, 2024, at the Brandt Centre!





Best of Regina

Prairie Dog’s annual reader poll on Regina’s favourite people, places, businesses, creations and events is up and going. Vote for yours! Polls are open until October 30, 2023. The winners and runners-up will be announced on December 15, 2023.

What is the happiest job in the world??

Being happy at work can really make a world of difference! If you’re career isn’t sparking joy here are the top industries with the Happies Workers:

Construction Technology Finance Nonprofit Restaurants & Food and Beverage Travel and Hospitality Education Healthcare

The data was put together by a software company looking at data from over 57-thousand employees from more than 16-hundred companies from around the world!