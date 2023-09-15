Need to Know: Texts to Love, Rider Game Transit, Cougars Preseason

How Many Texts until Love??

A study by PIXmania examined dating habits among different age groups to explore differences in courtship patterns.

As you would have guessed, younger couples rely more on social media and due to this can achieve success in less time compared to older generations.

On average, those aged 55 and above took over two and a half months to establish a relationship, while those aged 25 and below took slightly less than a month.

The study suggested that it takes an average of 163 text messages, 224 tweets, 70 Facebook messages, 37 emails, and 30 phone calls for couples to fall in love.

Rider Game Transit

Headed to the Rider game tonight?

Please note the Warehouse District bus stop on 6th Avenue has moved due to construction. Please use either 5th Avenue and Hamilton Street, or Broad Street and 7th Avenue. For a full list of Rider shuttle locations, visit the Rider website: https://www.riderville.com/ridertransit/

U of R Cougars Mens Hockey Preseason

Cougars Mens Hockey have a couple preseason games this weekend at the Cooperators.

Tonight (Sept. 15th) they’ll take on Minot State at 7:00 PM before playing Manitoba tomorrow (Sept. 16th) at 3:00.