Need to Know: Trick for falling asleep, Burger Week, Country Jamboree

TikTok Swears by 'Cricketing' to Fall Asleep Faster

People on the app swear that "cricketing", or rubbing both legs together in bed, helps them fall asleep faster.

Doctors call "cricketing" a form of self-stimulation or "stimming" that could actually soothe some to sleep due to its predictable, repetitive nature.

Experts say there is no real harm to "cricketing" if you do it regularly to fall asleep.

Burger Week is happening now!

There are a total of 13 different restaurants across Regina's Warehouse District and Regina Downtown featuring specialty burgers until September 24th.

Make sure to fill out the survey on our burger map cards, or on our website (www.reginadowntown.ca/burgerweek) for a chance to win a gift card from a participating restaurant!

Harbour Landing Village – Country Jamboree

The 3rd Annual Country Jamboree is today (September 14th)! This year, they are opening the event up in the afternoon and evening for seniors in the community to join in on the festivities. For only $33, you can enjoy:

Iron Horse Carriage Rides

Fenek Farms Petting Zoo

Delicious BBQ Babyback Rib Meal from @rootskitchenandbar

Live Country Music from the Good Ol' Buddies and Crossfire

Other Country-Western themed activities throughout the day

Opportunities to learn more about living at @harbourlandingvillage and other services, including Village Home Care and Village Connect

Things will get started at 1:00 pm and wrap up at 7:30 pm.

Contact 306-559-5545 or info@hlvillage.ca for more information or to book your spot.