Need to Know: Ways to Stay Awake, Free Trees, Get the Smaller Brown Cart

Three Ways to Say Awake Without Caffeine

Now we don’t need to do anything to drastic and stop drinking our morning coffee… but if you’re looking to stay awake without adding more caffeine in the mix here are a few things that could help:

Drink Water and Eat Snacks: You had me at snacks! Snacks will provide an energy boost (especially if they’re healthy). Also pour some more water! Dehydration can end up causing fatigue. Exercise: Get your blood pumping and body moving! This will keep you awake and sharp! Power Naps: Seems like the most obvious one! If you’re tired… sleep! But keep it quick, and just between 10-20 minutes to recharge.

Free Trees!

The City of Regina is celebrating National Tree Day with the second tree seedling giveaway of the year in Victoria Park today (September 20).

Residents are invited to pick up a seedling in Victoria Park between 9 a.m. and noon. Only 1,000 seedlings are available so there will be a limit of one per person and available on a first-come first-serve basis.

Choice of tree seedlings include Black Hills Spruce, Siberian Larch and Crystal Blue Spruce. Quantities for each type will vary.

How to get the Smaller Brown Cart

Are you considering getting a smaller brown cart? Get on the list for spring 2024 cart swaps at Regina.ca/cartswap

If you request a smaller garbage cart and it doesn’t come until spring, you’ll only be charged for the smaller cart while you wait for it to arrive.