The Age we stop trying to look “Cool”

There is a certain point for all of us when fashion trends just don’t mean as much as they used to and comfort take priority over style!

So what’s the age when we stop trying to look cool? According to a new survey men tend to lose interest in fashion and maintaining a stylish appearance at the age of 46, while women continue to focus on their looks and fitness until around the age of 59… after that give us some cozy sweat pants!

It’s also not just about comfort; it’s also heading that age were confidence and contentment come from within! So embrace it! You’re still cool to us!

A new program will give Sask. producers the opportunity to donate a portion of their crop to help end food insecurity

A new crop exchange program announced in Saskatchewan is aiming to reduce food insecurity by giving producers the opportunity to donate a portion of their crops.

Producers who wish to take part will be able to share a portion of pulses, grains and canola when they deliver a load to their local location, with food banks across Saskatchewan and western Canada benefiting.

For more details click here!