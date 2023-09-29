Need to Know: Working at home Calories, Orange Shirt Day, Halloween Costume Drive

Working from home? This is how many extra Calories you’re consuming!

According to a new survey, if you’re working at home there’s a very good chance you’re snacking a lot more than if you were at work.

On average if you’re working from home you’ll be snacking your way to around 800 more calories!

The typical at home work day consists of an average of 2,752 calories compared to the 1,961 consumed at work. And not only do calories go up; but your steps go down. A usual day in the office will add up to 8,087 steps while working from home is about 4,518!

Orange Shirt Day

Join the City in commemorating September 30 as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Opportunities include participating in Orange Shirt Day, storytelling and attending gatherings and other events that deepen our understanding of our country's history.

Learn more by checking out

Regina Public Library: reginalibrary.ca/explore/featured-events

Reconciliation Regina’s Orange Shirt Day Walk & BBQ: reconciliationregina.com/osdwalk2023

On Saturday, September 30th, the Equity Diversity Inclusion Network is hosting the Orange Shirt Day Walk & BBQ - Healing Our Communities, Presented by Reconciliation Regina.

The walk will be led by jingle dress dancers and will begin at 11am. The jingle dress dance signifies healing and will help all those that are part of the event with their healing journeys. Songs will be sung throughout the walk by the Red Dog Drum Group. The route will take participants through north central, hitting main streets including Elphinstone St., Albert St., and Dewdney Ave.

A BBQ is planned at 12pm as participants return from the walk.

Agenda:

8:30am - Pipe Ceremony

10:00am - Program

11:00am - Healing Walk

12:00pm - Free BBQ

For more information visit: https://reconciliationregina.com/osdwalk2023/

Halloween Costume Drive

Just a couple days left to drop off Halloween costumes to 200-1440 Broadway Ave.

They’re collecting infant, toddler, and children’s costumes until October 1st.

Mackenzie Infant Care Centre & McDermid Community School will be the recipients.