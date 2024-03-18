iHeartRadio
Sunday's Best Results - Breakfast Spot

INSTAGRAM BLACK (29)

We asked you the best breakfast spot in Regina for Sunday's Best!

Here's the top 5 as voted in by you!

1. Cora's

2. Breakfast Bistro

3. Fresh & Sweet

4. Birminghams

5. Roots Kitchen & Bar

Honorable mentions: Nicky's Cafe, The K Family Kitchen

