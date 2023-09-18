The Cost of Raising A Child is $240,000 - and That's Before....

The average cost of raising a kid from birth to age 18 is nearly $240,000 - and that's before parents try to send them off to University.

The company Lending Tree says said its figures are even based on "bare bones" child-rearing, factoring food, housing, childcare, apparel, transportation, and even any possible tax breaks.

One credit analyst said "It's completely understandable that people are scared to death of how they are going to pay to raise that kid. It's daunting when you consider that we don't even factor in the cost of college, for example, in these numbers."

Paying forUniversity could double the costs for a family.

Hooray!?