Three Ways to Stay Awake Without Caffeine
Caffeine is great. It’s not going anywhere in my life. But now I know what to do if I just want to cheat on it a little.
Here are three things you can do to stay awake WITHOUT pumping more caffeine into your body. Check ‘em out . . .
1. Drink water and eat snacks. Fatigue can come from dehydration, so water helps. And a snack can give you an energy boost . . . especially a healthier snack like an apple or some peanut butter.
2. Exercise. Moving for a few minutes can help you wake up and stay sharp.
3. Taking a power nap. Basically, you can avoid sleeping a LOT by sleeping a little. A nap that’s between 10 and 20 minutes can recharge you.
