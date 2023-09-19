iHeartRadio
Three Ways to Stay Awake Without Caffeine


Caffeine is great.  It’s not going anywhere in my life.  But now I know what to do if I just want to cheat on it a little.

Here are three things you can do to stay awake WITHOUT pumping more caffeine into your body.  Check ‘em out . . .

1.  Drink water and eat snacks.  Fatigue can come from dehydration, so water helps.  And a snack can give you an energy boost . . . especially a healthier snack like an apple or some peanut butter.

2.  Exercise.  Moving for a few minutes can help you wake up and stay sharp.

3.  Taking a power nap.  Basically, you can avoid sleeping a LOT by sleeping a little.  A nap that’s between 10 and 20 minutes can recharge you.

