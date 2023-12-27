Today is Make a Cut Out Snowflake Day
Today is apparently "Make Cut-Out Snowflakes Day." I think it's just a ploy to keep the kids busy for the next while. It may or may not work.
It kept me busy for a moment. I YouTubed how to make one (it's been years) and this is my creation. It's not as symmetrical as the one in the video, but I think it's pretty good!
Check out the whole series of videos.
- Tim
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 27thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 22ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 21stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 20thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 19thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 18thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 14thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of they Day - December 13thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 12thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!