Useless Question of the Day - December 27th
Q: 10% of people say this is the worst holiday gift you can buy. What is it?
A: Underwear
Shout out to Tyler for getting it right first!
Today is Make a Cut Out Snowflake DayLikely a way to keep the small humans occupied over the next several hours
