Useless Question of the Day - December 5th
Q: The average child eats 304 pounds of this by the time they turn 10. What is it?
A: Sugar
Shout out to Logan & Brittany for getting it right first!
-
Useless Question of the Day - December 4thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - Dec. 1stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
-
Useless Question of the Day - November 23rdHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - November 22ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - November 21stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Green and Blue Bubbles Unite!The battle between iOS and Androids is finally finding some common ground! Say goodbye to the Green/Blue Bubble divide!
-
Useless Question of the Day - November 17thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the DayHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!