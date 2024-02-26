Useless Question of the Day - February 26th
Q: 64% of people believe no one is better than them at making this in the kitchen.
A: The Perfect Cookie
Shout out to Lorna for getting it right first and winning a couple tickets to the Spring Home Show!
