iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
15°C

Useless Question of the Day - February 26th

Useless Question

Q: 64% of people believe no one is better than them at making this in the kitchen.

A: The Perfect Cookie

 

Shout out to Lorna for getting it right first and winning a couple tickets to the Spring Home Show!

 

12