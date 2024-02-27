iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - February 27th

Useless Question

Q: 1 out of 5 people have stolen THIS from work. What is it?
 

A: Silverware  

 

Shout out to Candace for getting it right first and winning a couple tickets to the Regina Spring Home Show 2024 running March 22 - 24 at Viterra International Trade Centre!  

