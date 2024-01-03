Useless Question of the Day - January 3rd
Q: A survey shows that it's been at least 9 years since the average person has done THIS
A: ridden a bicycle
Shout out to Devonne & Linda for getting it right first!
What Do You Do When Your Candy Doesn't Look Like The Package?Why, you sue them, of course.
