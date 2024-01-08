Useless Question of the Day - January 8th
Q: The average person has 725 of THESE. What ARE they?
A: Contacts in their phone
Shout out to Aaron for getting it right first!
Today is Make a Cut Out Snowflake DayLikely a way to keep the small humans occupied over the next several hours