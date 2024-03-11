Useless Question of the Day - March 11th
Q: 27% of dog owners do THIS on a daily basis?
A:vacuum hair
Shout out to Scott for getting it right first and winning two tickets to see Randall King at Casino Regina on June 27th!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 12thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 8thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 6thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 4thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 1stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 29thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 28thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 27thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 26thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!