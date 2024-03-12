Useless Question of the Day - March 12th
Q: 3/4 of us have one of THESE, but about half of them don’t work?
A: A flashlight
Shout out to Cameron for getting it right first and winning two tickets to see Randall King at Casino Regina Show Lounge!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 11thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 8thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 6thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 4thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - March 1stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 29thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 28thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 27thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - February 26thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!