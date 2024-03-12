iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - March 12th

Useless Question

Q: 3/4 of us have one of THESE, but about half of them don’t work?

A:  A flashlight  

 

Shout out to Cameron  for getting it right first and winning two tickets to see Randall King at Casino Regina Show Lounge!

