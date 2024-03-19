iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - March 19th

Useless Question

Q: 58% of people are looking forward to this for spring?


A: Mowing the lawn  

 

Shout out to Ty for getting it right first and winning two tickets to STARS ON ICE - May 9th at the Brandt Centre!

