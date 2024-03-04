iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - March 4th

Useless Question

Q: 21% of people forget this at least once a week?


A: What day of the week it is  

Shout out to Isaak who got it right first and won a couple tickets to the Spring Home Show!

 

 

 

 

