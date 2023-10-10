Useless Question of the Day - Oct 10th
Q: On average, adults in THIS profession work 53 hours a week, 7 hours more than the average working adult. What is the profession?
A: Teachers
Shout out to Melissa & Michelle for getting it right first!
Need to Know: Quick tip to eat less, Gold Coures still open, Juke Box ManiaEating With Your Non-Dominant Hand Can Lead To Weight Loss. Golf Courses to Stay Open “Fore” as Long as Possible. Less than 10 days to get your team together and registered for Juke Box Mania.
There Are Cowboy Boot Crocs Now"These boots are made for Crocin'."
Need to Know: Celebration of Life for George Reed, HRF Early Bird, and when we're PettyA celebration of life for George Reed will be held at Regina's International Trade Centre. HRF Early Bird Prize Deadline is tonight at midnight! When are we the most Petty? Find out the top 3 times
Need to Know: Rivalry Series Tickets, Best of Regina, Happiest JobsRivalry Series Tickets go on-sale tomorrow! Voting for Prairie Dog's Best of Regina is up and going! What is the happiest job in the world?? Find out if your career made the list!
Need To Know: Farmers Market, Blood Services, $50 K PayrollPure Country 50K Payroll Returns, The Last Week Of The Outdoor Regina Farmers Markets, Help Canadian Blood Services This Thanksgiving and Donate Blood.
Need To Know: Grey Cup, Dog Man, Hot Wing ChallengeGreen Day to rock the halftime show at the Grey Cup in Hamilton, Win Tickets to the Family Production Of Dog Man: The Musical, Hot Wing Challenge For Star Air Ambulance
