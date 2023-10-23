Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 23rd
Q: Two out of 10 drivers keep THIS in their glove compartment. What is it?
A: Toothpaste!
Shout out to Mike & Bentley for getting it right first!
-
Useless Question of the Day - October 27thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Prairie Dog Best Of, Tickets on Sale, What Zoom does to your BrainBest of Regina Votes Wrapping Up! Tickets on sale this morning for both Blake Shelton's and Aaron Pritchett's concerts! Brain activity much lower using Zoom than during in-person conversations
-
Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 26thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Telemiracle Auditions, Ag-Toberfest, Cineplex Community DayREGINA Telemiracle Audition Deadline is TODAY! Come down to the Science Centre for Adult Science Night this Thursday, October 26 and check out Agtoberfest! Cineplex Is Offering Free Movies & Discounted Snacks for One Day This November In Canada
-
Put a Roll of Toilet Paper in Your FridgeSo does it actually work? YES, apparently
-
Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 25thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Juke Box Mania, Liquored Up Tour, Trick to RememberLast Day to Enter a Table for Juke Box Mania! The Liquored Up Tour, featuring Aaron Pritchett, Matt Lang and Cory Marks is coming to Regina! Trying to Learn Something? Picture it Bleeding or Having Sex.
-
Useless Question of the Day - Oct 24thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Dean Brody Show, Candy CaloriesWe have ANOTHER concert announcement coming up this morning! Pure Country Welcomes Dean Brody to Conexus Arts Centre Tonight! How Much Time In The Gym Will Your Favorite Halloween Candy Cost You?