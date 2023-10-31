iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - Oct. 31st

Useless Question

Q: According to a new survey, 18% of people say their plan if they get trick-or-treaters tonight is this, what?


A: pretend not to be home

Shout out to Vivian & Kerry for getting it right first!

