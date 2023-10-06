Useless Question of the Day - October 6th
Q: According to a recent article of the most popular Thanksgiving side dishes, this side dish topped the list, what?
A: Mashed Potatoes
Shout out to Karma for being the first to get it right!
There Are Cowboy Boot Crocs Now"These boots are made for Crocin'."
Need to Know: Celebration of Life for George Reed, HRF Early Bird, and when we're PettyA celebration of life for George Reed will be held at Regina's International Trade Centre. HRF Early Bird Prize Deadline is tonight at midnight! When are we the most Petty? Find out the top 3 times
Useless Question of the Day - October 5thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Rivalry Series Tickets, Best of Regina, Happiest JobsRivalry Series Tickets go on-sale tomorrow! Voting for Prairie Dog's Best of Regina is up and going! What is the happiest job in the world?? Find out if your career made the list!
Need To Know: Farmers Market, Blood Services, $50 K PayrollPure Country 50K Payroll Returns, The Last Week Of The Outdoor Regina Farmers Markets, Help Canadian Blood Services This Thanksgiving and Donate Blood.
Need To Know: Grey Cup, Dog Man, Hot Wing ChallengeGreen Day to rock the halftime show at the Grey Cup in Hamilton, Win Tickets to the Family Production Of Dog Man: The Musical, Hot Wing Challenge For Star Air Ambulance
Useless Question of the Day - September 29thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Need to Know: Working at home Calories, Orange Shirt Day, Halloween Costume DriveWorking from home? This is how many extra Calories you’re consuming! Join the City in commemorating September 30 as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Just a couple days left to drop off Halloween costumes to 200-1440 Broadway Ave.
Useless Question of the Day - September 28thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!