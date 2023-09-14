Useless Question of the Day - September 14th
Q: Surprisingly, 8% of people would like to spend more time doing THIS. What is it?
A: Using their phones
Shout out to Sean & Chris for guessing it correctly first!
Useless Question of the Day - September 15th
Need to Know: Texts to Love, Rider Game Transit, Cougars PreseasonA new study found out how many text messages it takes to fall in love. Rider transit changes for tonight's game. U of R Cougars Men's Hockey are at home for a couple preseason games this weekend.
Need to Know: Trick for falling asleep, Burger Week, Country JamboreeTikTok Swears by 'Cricketing' to Fall Asleep Faster! Burger Week is happening now in Regina! Harbour Landing Village – Country Jamboree is happening today!
Reba is Launching Some "Corny" Attractions This WeekendReba is aware it's a weird idea, calling it "one of the more unique things" she's ever been a part of.
Useless Question of the Day: September 13th
The Regina Humane Society Is Nearing Completion Of Their New HomeThey are Almost Home. The new location is twice the size of the current home and almost ready to move into.
Need to Know: Sandra Schmirler Centre, Off-Leash Dog Parks, Adopting Puppies!Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre Open again! There are only a few weeks left to enjoy our seasonal off-leash dog parks! Humane Society has too Many Dogs!
Double Rainbow Appears over New York as Crowds Mourn 9/11 VictimsA beautiful sight lit up New York City on 9/11