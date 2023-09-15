Useless Question of the Day - September 15th
Q: Over half of women refuse to get rid of THIS, even though they don’t use it. What is it?
A: Their wedding dress
Shout out to Jo-Ann for getting it right first!
-
Need to Know: Texts to Love, Rider Game Transit, Cougars PreseasonA new study found out how many text messages it takes to fall in love. Rider transit changes for tonight's game. U of R Cougars Men's Hockey are at home for a couple preseason games this weekend.
-
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 14thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Trick for falling asleep, Burger Week, Country JamboreeTikTok Swears by 'Cricketing' to Fall Asleep Faster! Burger Week is happening now in Regina! Harbour Landing Village – Country Jamboree is happening today!
-
Reba is Launching Some "Corny" Attractions This WeekendReba is aware it's a weird idea, calling it "one of the more unique things" she's ever been a part of.
-
Useless Question of the Day: September 13thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
The Regina Humane Society Is Nearing Completion Of Their New HomeThey are Almost Home. The new location is twice the size of the current home and almost ready to move into.
-
Need to Know: Sandra Schmirler Centre, Off-Leash Dog Parks, Adopting Puppies!Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre Open again! There are only a few weeks left to enjoy our seasonal off-leash dog parks! Humane Society has too Many Dogs!
-
Double Rainbow Appears over New York as Crowds Mourn 9/11 VictimsA beautiful sight lit up New York City on 9/11