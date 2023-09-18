iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - September 18th

Useless Question

Q: A new survey asked office workers to name the things their coworkers do that annoy them the most, what do you think topped the list?


A: Ignoring emails.  

 

Shout out to Amanda for getting it right first!

