Useless Question of the Day - September 19th
Q: According to a recent survey, the average Canadian buys over 200 of these in a year. What?
A: bottles of beer that year
Shout out to Brandon & Jim for getting it correct first!
-
Crayola Is Now Pivoting to Selling . . .Flowers for a good cause!!
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 20thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Ways to Stay Awake, Free Trees, Get the Smaller Brown CartThree Ways to Say Awake Without Caffeine! The City of Regina is celebrating National Tree Day with the second tree seedling giveaway of the year in Victoria Park today (September 20). How to get the Smaller Brown Cart.
-
Three Ways to Stay Awake Without CaffeineCaffeine is great. It’s not going anywhere in my life. But now I know what to do if I just want to cheat on it a little.
-
Need to Know: Kissel Concert Change, Fuel Good Day, Free TreesBrett Kissel Concert Date Change! Today is Fuel Good Day with Sherwood Co-op in support of the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan! The City of Regina is celebrating National Tree Day with the second tree seedling giveaway of the year in Victoria Park on September 20!
-
The Cost of Raising A Child is $240,000 - and That's Before....Kids ain't cheap.
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 18thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Why You Shouldn't Sleep in Socks, Concert Announcement, HRF Bonus PrizeWhy You Should NEVER Sleep in Your Socks! Concert Announcement coming up this morning at 8! HRF Home Lottery Bonus Prize Deadline is coming up this Friday!
-
Useless Question of the Day - September 15thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!