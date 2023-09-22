Useless Question of the Day - September 22nd
Q: More than one-third of people think AI will enable us to communicate with THIS in the next decade. What is it?
A: Animals.
Shout out to Pauline for getting it right first!
Need to Know: When we stop trying to look "Cool", HRF Bonus Prize, Helping with Food donationsThe Age we stop trying to look “Cool”. HRF Home Lottery Bonus Prize Deadline is tonight! A new program will give Sask. producers the opportunity to donate a portion of their crop to help end food insecurity.
Behold ...The Colour Of The Year!What shade is the tone for 2024?
Crayola Is Now Pivoting to Selling . . .Flowers for a good cause!!
Need to Know: Ways to Stay Awake, Free Trees, Get the Smaller Brown CartThree Ways to Say Awake Without Caffeine! The City of Regina is celebrating National Tree Day with the second tree seedling giveaway of the year in Victoria Park today (September 20). How to get the Smaller Brown Cart.
Three Ways to Stay Awake Without CaffeineCaffeine is great. It’s not going anywhere in my life. But now I know what to do if I just want to cheat on it a little.
Need to Know: Kissel Concert Change, Fuel Good Day, Free TreesBrett Kissel Concert Date Change! Today is Fuel Good Day with Sherwood Co-op in support of the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan! The City of Regina is celebrating National Tree Day with the second tree seedling giveaway of the year in Victoria Park on September 20!
The Cost of Raising A Child is $240,000 - and That's Before....Kids ain't cheap.