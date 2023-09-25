iHeartRadio
Useless Question of the Day - September 25th

Useless Question

Q: According to a new survey, this is the number one thing people do when they feel a cold coming on and they’re trying to keep it away, what?


A: Drink hot tea with lemon  

 

Shout out to Heather for getting it right first!

