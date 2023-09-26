iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
15°C

Useless Question of the Day - September 26th

Useless Question

Q: The average man thinks about THIS 6 times a day, while the average woman thinks about it 40 times a day. What is it?

 

A: Their hair

Shout out to Kelly & Scott for getting it right first!

 

12