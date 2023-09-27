Useless Question of the Day - September 27th
Q: 8% of people think drivers would be safer if they never used THIS in the car. What is it?
A: GPS navigation.
Shout out to Leanne & Nancy for being the first to get it right!
Useless Question of the Day - September 28th
Shrek's Swamp Is Now an .......Great place for a vacation.
Need to Know: New Playground, Farmers Market Location Change, How Sour Patch Kids can help you!City of Regina Celebrates the Opening of the Jumpstart Inclusive Playground and Spray Pad. Farmers Market Location Change. A Candy that Solves Cramps, Panic Attacks, and help with workouts!
Useless Question of the Day - September 26th
Need to Know: Juke Box Mania, Young Mom Program, Perfect Age to get MarriedStill time to get your team together for Juke Box Mania on October 27th at Conexus Arts Centre! The Young Mom Program is in need of unopened formula donations. Find out the perfect age to get married.
Useless Question of the Day - September 25th
Need to Know: Lotto 6/49 Record, Orange Shirt Day, Community Giving DayA record breaking $68 million jackpot is guaranteed to be won with the next Lotto 6/49 draw! On Saturday, September 30th, the Equity Diversity Inclusion Network is hosting the Orange Shirt Day Walk & BBQ. Donate your gently used warm clothing! The 2nd annual Community Giving Day will take place in the Core Community Park (Pepsi Park) on Saturday, October 7th!
Useless Question of the Day - September 22nd