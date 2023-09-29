Useless Question of the Day - September 29th
Q: 71% of people say doing THIS little thing can make you more productive. What is it?
A: Making a to-do list
Shout out to Jordan & Rayna for being the first to get it right!
Need to Know: Working at home Calories, Orange Shirt Day, Halloween Costume DriveWorking from home? This is how many extra Calories you’re consuming! Join the City in commemorating September 30 as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Just a couple days left to drop off Halloween costumes to 200-1440 Broadway Ave.
Need to Know: New Playground, Farmers Market Location Change, How Sour Patch Kids can help you!City of Regina Celebrates the Opening of the Jumpstart Inclusive Playground and Spray Pad. Farmers Market Location Change. A Candy that Solves Cramps, Panic Attacks, and help with workouts!
Need to Know: Juke Box Mania, Young Mom Program, Perfect Age to get MarriedStill time to get your team together for Juke Box Mania on October 27th at Conexus Arts Centre! The Young Mom Program is in need of unopened formula donations. Find out the perfect age to get married.
