What Do You Do When Your Candy Doesn't Look Like The Package?
I get it, it's disappointing when your candy, burger, or coffee isn't quite what it looks like in a picture, but suing the company for $5 BILLION seems extreme.
Tim (in for Brandon)
Today is Make a Cut Out Snowflake DayLikely a way to keep the small humans occupied over the next several hours
