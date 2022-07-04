This recipe is taken from the 1994 Milk Calendar. This is the Bake Turkey Tetrazzini recipe.

Prep: 20 min Cooking: 40 min - 50 min

Ingredients

3 tbsp (45 mL) butter

1 onion chopped

1 garlic clove minced

1 stalk celery sliced

8 oz (250 g) mushrooms sliced

3 tbsp (45 mL) all-purpose flour

3 1/2 cups (875 mL) Milk

1 1/2 tsp (7 mL) salt

1/4 tsp (1 mL) pepper

1/4 tsp (1 mL) ground nutmeg

1 tbsp (15 mL) Worcestershire sauce

4 oz (125 g) Canadian Cream cheese at room temperature

3 cups (750 mL) turkey or chicken cooked and diced

1 cup (250 mL) fresh or frozen peas or 8 oz (250 g) egg noodles

1/2 cup (125 mL) grated Canadian Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup (125 mL) dry bread crumbs

3 tbsp (45 mL) butter melted



Preparation



Melt butter in a large saucepan. Sauté onion, garlic, celery and mushrooms. Cook 7,8 min until vegetables are tender and any liquid has evaporated. Sprinkle mixture with flour and cook a few minutes. Add milk and bring to a boil.

Add salt, pepper, nutmeg and Worcestershire sauce. Whisk in Cream cheese a little at a time. (Do not worry if Cream cheese does not melt completely.) Cook gently 5 minutes. Add turkey or chicken and peas. Combine well.

Meanwhile cook noodles. Drain well. Combine with sauce mixture. Place in a buttered 13 x 9-inch (33 x 23 cm) casserole. Combine Parmesan cheese with bread crumbs and butter. Sprinkle over top of casserole.

Place casserole on a baking sheet to catch any spills. Bake in a preheated 350 °F (180 °C) oven for 30 min or until browned and bubbling. Allow to rest 5 to 10 min before serving.

Tips



You can bake this in two smaller casseroles and freeze one for another dinner.



Nutritional Information



Per serving

Energy: 488 Calories

Protein: 30 g

Carbohydrate: 41 g

Fat: 23 g

Fibre: 3.8 g

Sodium: 996 mg



Top 5 Nutrients (% DV*)

Calcium: 26 % / 284 mg

Folate: 39 %

Niacin: 54 %

Riboflavin: 41 %

Zinc: 37 %

*percentage of daily value