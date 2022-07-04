Bake Turkey Tetrazzini
This recipe is taken from the 1994 Milk Calendar. This is the Bake Turkey Tetrazzini recipe.
Prep: 20 min Cooking: 40 min - 50 min
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) butter
- 1 onion chopped
- 1 garlic clove minced
- 1 stalk celery sliced
- 8 oz (250 g) mushrooms sliced
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) all-purpose flour
- 3 1/2 cups (875 mL) Milk
- 1 1/2 tsp (7 mL) salt
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) pepper
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) ground nutmeg
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) Worcestershire sauce
- 4 oz (125 g) Canadian Cream cheese at room temperature
- 3 cups (750 mL) turkey or chicken cooked and diced
- 1 cup (250 mL) fresh or frozen peas or 8 oz (250 g) egg noodles
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) grated Canadian Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) dry bread crumbs
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) butter melted
Preparation
Melt butter in a large saucepan. Sauté onion, garlic, celery and mushrooms. Cook 7,8 min until vegetables are tender and any liquid has evaporated. Sprinkle mixture with flour and cook a few minutes. Add milk and bring to a boil.
Add salt, pepper, nutmeg and Worcestershire sauce. Whisk in Cream cheese a little at a time. (Do not worry if Cream cheese does not melt completely.) Cook gently 5 minutes. Add turkey or chicken and peas. Combine well.
Meanwhile cook noodles. Drain well. Combine with sauce mixture. Place in a buttered 13 x 9-inch (33 x 23 cm) casserole. Combine Parmesan cheese with bread crumbs and butter. Sprinkle over top of casserole.
Place casserole on a baking sheet to catch any spills. Bake in a preheated 350 °F (180 °C) oven for 30 min or until browned and bubbling. Allow to rest 5 to 10 min before serving.
Tips
You can bake this in two smaller casseroles and freeze one for another dinner.
Nutritional Information
Per serving
Energy: 488 Calories
Protein: 30 g
Carbohydrate: 41 g
Fat: 23 g
Fibre: 3.8 g
Sodium: 996 mg
Top 5 Nutrients (% DV*)
Calcium: 26 % / 284 mg
Folate: 39 %
Niacin: 54 %
Riboflavin: 41 %
Zinc: 37 %
*percentage of daily value