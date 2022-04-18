BBQ Chicken and Cheddar Foil Packet Dinner

Make weeknight dinner easy with this one-dish meal that requires little cleanup because you cook the whole dinner in a foil packet. Be sure to use heavy-duty aluminum foil so the barbecue sauce does not leak out of the packets.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 55 minutes

Servings: 4