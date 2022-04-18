iHeartRadio
BBQ Chicken and Cheddar Foil Packet Dinner

BBQ Chicken and Cheddar Foil Packet Dinner

Make weeknight dinner easy with this one-dish meal that requires little cleanup because you cook the whole dinner in a foil packet. Be sure to use heavy-duty aluminum foil so the barbecue sauce does not leak out of the packets.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 55 minutes

Servings: 4

 

Ingredients

  • 14 cup barbeque sauce, divided
  • 4 small boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (1 pound)
  • 2 small unpeeled red potatoes, thinly sliced
  • 1 red or greeen bell pepper, seeded and sliced
  • 1 green onion, finely chopped
  • 14 teaspoon salt
  • 18 teaspoon black pepper
  • 12 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

 

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375˚.
  2. Place a foil sheet, approximately 12-x-12-inches, on a work surface. Spoon about 1 teaspoon of the barbecue sauce in the center of the foil sheet.
  3. Place one chicken breast half over barbecue sauce and spread another teaspoon of sauce over chicken. Top with a quarter of the potato, bell pepper and onion. Sprinkle with a little of the salt and pepper.
  4. Fold foil in half to cover the contents; make narrow folds along edges to seal. Repeat with remaining ingredients to assemble three more packets. Place packets on a baking sheet and bake for 35 minutes.
  5. Open foil packets with scissors and carefully pull back edges (contents may be very hot). Sprinkle a quarter of the cheese over the top of each chicken breast half and return to oven, unsealed, for 2 minutes or until cheese is melted.
  6. With a spatula, transfer the contents of each packet onto individual serving plates, if desired.

 

Notes

Source of recipe: 3-A-Day of Dairy

