BBQ Chicken and Cheddar Foil Packet Dinner
Make weeknight dinner easy with this one-dish meal that requires little cleanup because you cook the whole dinner in a foil packet. Be sure to use heavy-duty aluminum foil so the barbecue sauce does not leak out of the packets.
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 40 minutes
Total Time: 55 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 1⁄4 cup barbeque sauce, divided
- 4 small boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (1 pound)
- 2 small unpeeled red potatoes, thinly sliced
- 1 red or greeen bell pepper, seeded and sliced
- 1 green onion, finely chopped
- 1⁄4 teaspoon salt
- 1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 1⁄2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375˚.
- Place a foil sheet, approximately 12-x-12-inches, on a work surface. Spoon about 1 teaspoon of the barbecue sauce in the center of the foil sheet.
- Place one chicken breast half over barbecue sauce and spread another teaspoon of sauce over chicken. Top with a quarter of the potato, bell pepper and onion. Sprinkle with a little of the salt and pepper.
- Fold foil in half to cover the contents; make narrow folds along edges to seal. Repeat with remaining ingredients to assemble three more packets. Place packets on a baking sheet and bake for 35 minutes.
- Open foil packets with scissors and carefully pull back edges (contents may be very hot). Sprinkle a quarter of the cheese over the top of each chicken breast half and return to oven, unsealed, for 2 minutes or until cheese is melted.
- With a spatula, transfer the contents of each packet onto individual serving plates, if desired.
Notes
Source of recipe: 3-A-Day of Dairy