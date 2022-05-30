BBQ Salmon in Butter Sauce

Ingredients

⅓ cup butter

½ small onion, or to taste, diced

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

¼ teaspoon paprika

4 salmon steaks

Directions



Step 1: Preheat grill for medium heat.

Step 2: Melt butter in a saucepan; stir onion, Worcestershire sauce, and paprika into the melted butter.

Step 3: Arrange four squares of aluminum foil on a flat work surface. Place a salmon steak in the middle of each piece of foil. Roll edges toward the salmon to make miniature pans and pour about 1/4 of the butter sauce over each steak.

Step 4: Carefully set 'pans' onto the hot grill and cook until the fish flakes easily with a fork, 20 to 25 minutes.



Cook's Notes:

Can also be baked in oven at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving: 427 calories; protein 36.5g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 29.9g; cholesterol 156.2mg; sodium 210.9mg. Full Nutrition