Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Blue Cheese Topping
Ingredients:
- 4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1 large clove garlic, halved
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
Topping:
- 2 tablespoons cream cheese
- 4 teaspoons crumbled blue cheese
- 4 teaspoons plain yogurt
- 2 teaspoons minced onion
- Dash ground white pepper
Cooking:
Cook's Tip: To grill, place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. One minute before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.
- Combine topping ingredients in small bowl. Rub beef Tenderloin Seaks with garlic.
- Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 13 to 16 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. One to two minutes before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.
- Season with salt; sprinkle with parsley.
Safe Handling Tips:
- Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.
- Separate raw meat from other foods.
- Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.
- Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.
- Wash all produce prior to use.
- Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.
- Refrigerate food promptly.
Nutrition information per serving:
206 Calories; 90 Calories from fat; 10g Total Fat (4 g Saturated Fat; 4 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 79 mg Cholesterol; 406 mg Sodium; 2 g Total Carbohydrate; 0.1 g Dietary Fiber; 26 g Protein; 1.8 mg Iron; 7.3 mg NE Niacin; 0.6 mg Vitamin B6; 1.4 mcg Vitamin B12; 4.6 mg Zinc; 29.3 mcg Selenium; 95.9 mg Choline.
This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium; and a good source of Iron, and Choline.