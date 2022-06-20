Beef Tenderloin Steaks with Blue Cheese Topping

Ingredients:

4 beef Tenderloin Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 large clove garlic, halved

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Topping:

2 tablespoons cream cheese

4 teaspoons crumbled blue cheese

4 teaspoons plain yogurt

2 teaspoons minced onion

Dash ground white pepper

Cooking:

Cook's Tip: To grill, place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. One minute before steaks are done, top evenly with topping.

Combine topping ingredients in small bowl. Rub beef Tenderloin Seaks with garlic. Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 13 to 16 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. One to two minutes before steaks are done, top evenly with topping. Season with salt; sprinkle with parsley.

Safe Handling Tips:

Wash hands with soap and water before cooking and always after touching raw meat.

Separate raw meat from other foods.

Wash all cutting boards, utensils, and dishes after touching raw meat.

Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.

Wash all produce prior to use.

Cook beef until temperature reaches 145°F for medium rare steaks and roasts 160°F for ground beef.

Refrigerate food promptly.

Nutrition information per serving:



206 Calories; 90 Calories from fat; 10g Total Fat (4 g Saturated Fat; 4 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 79 mg Cholesterol; 406 mg Sodium; 2 g Total Carbohydrate; 0.1 g Dietary Fiber; 26 g Protein; 1.8 mg Iron; 7.3 mg NE Niacin; 0.6 mg Vitamin B 6 ; 1.4 mcg Vitamin B 12 ; 4.6 mg Zinc; 29.3 mcg Selenium; 95.9 mg Choline.

This recipe is an excellent source of Protein, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc, and Selenium; and a good source of Iron, and Choline.