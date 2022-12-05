Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

iHeartRadio
COOK TIME 30 MINUTES

INGREDIENTS
•    1 pound (16 ounces) elbow macaroni
•    1/2 cup unsalted butter
•    1 clove of garlic, minced
•    1/2 cup all-purpose flour
•    2 cups milk
•    2 cups whipping cream
•    4 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
•    1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons buffalo hot sauce, divided
•    2 cups chopped cooked chicken
•    3 stalks celery
•    1/4 cup thinly sliced green onion, optional
•    1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese, optional

DIRECTIONS

1. PREHEAT oven to 350F. Spray a 13x9-inch baking dish with no stick cooking spray; set aside. Cook macaroni as directed on package using minimum cook time. Drain well.

2. MEANWHILE, melt butter in 3-quart saucepan on low heat. Add in garlic.  Whisk in flour; cook and stir until smooth. Gradually stir in milk. Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Boil 1 minute until mixture is hot and bubbly. Add cheese and 1/2 cup of the buffalo hot Sauce; stir until cheese is melted and mixture is smooth.

3. ADD cooked macaroni, chicken and celery to cheese sauce; stir gently to coat well.

4. POUR macaroni mixture into prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with green onions and blue cheese crumbles if desired.

5. DRIZZLE top with remaining 2 tablespoons buffalo hot Sauce. Bake, uncovered, 15 to 30 minutes or until bubbly and lightly browned on top. Let stand 5 minutes before serving
 

