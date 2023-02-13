Cajun Poached Shrimp Linguine

Spicy Cajun flavours kick up this easy sauce, and cream adds smoothness to the heat of the dish. Look for smoked sausages where they sell bacon and other deli meats in the grocery store.

Prep: 10 min

Cooking: 10 min

INGREDIENTS

1 lb (450 g) large raw shrimp peeled and deveined

1 tsp (5 mL) paprika

2 smoked sausages (about 8 oz/240 g total) thinly sliced

1 tbsp (15 mL) all-purpose flour

1 cup (250 mL) 10 % half-and-half cream

1/2 cup (125 mL) reduced sodium chicken broth

3 garlic cloves minced

1 tsp (5 mL) chopped fresh thyme or 1/2 tsp (2 mL) dried thyme

1/4 tsp (1 mL) Cayenne pepper

12 oz (350 g) fresh linguine pasta

1 green onion thinly sliced

PREPARATION

In a bowl, toss shrimp and paprika together to coat; set aside.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Sauté sausage slices, for about 4 min or until golden brown; transfer to a plate.

Wipe out skillet with paper towel. Whisk flour into cream and add chicken broth. Return skillet to medium-high heat and add cream mixture along with the garlic, thyme and Cayenne pepper. Bring to a boil and add shrimp; simmer for about 4 min until shrimp are pink and firm. Return sausage to skillet and warm through.

Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling salted water, cook linguine for about 3 min or until tender but firm. Drain well and add to skillet. Cook, stirring on low heat for about 2 min or until sauce coats pasta well.

Serve in shallow soup bowls and sprinkle with green onion.

TIPS

If the smoked sausages are spicy, reduce the Cayenne pepper to 1/8 tsp (1/2 mL).

To keep the shrimp tender, maintain the cream mixture at a gentle simmer, adjusting the heat as necessary.