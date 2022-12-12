Cajun Sweet Potato and Chickpea Chowder

Traditional chowder with its creamy milk base gets a few new touches with the addition of sweet potatoes and chickpeas and a taste of the Louisiana heat. Not too hot, but enough to make this chowder flavourful. If you like it hotter, feel free to increase the cayenne pepper or add hot pepper sauce at the table.



Prep: 20 min Cooking: 35 min - 40 min

PREPARATION

1. In a large pot, melt butter over medium heat. Sauté onion, celery, chili powder, thyme, salt and cayenne for 5 minutes or until onions are softened. Stir in yellow pepper and sweet potatoes; sauté for 1 minutes.

2. Stir in broth, cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and boil gently for about 5 minutes or until potatoes are almost tender.

3. Uncover pot and increase heat to medium. Sprinkle flour into milk, while whisking. Stir milk mixture into pot. Stir in chickpeas. Simmer, stirring often, for about 10 minutes until chowder is slightly thickened and bubbling.

4. Remove from heat; stir in tomatoes. Gradually drizzle in vinegar while stirring. Ladle into bowls and serve sprinkled with green onions or parsley.

TIPS

- This soup tastes terrific after a day or two. Transfer to airtight containers and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Reheat over medium heat, stirring often, until steaming, or reheat in the microwave.

- For a seafood chowder, add chunks of skinless white fish or peeled shrimp with the chickpeas.