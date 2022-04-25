Cheeseburger Macaroni Casserole
Try a new twist on a cheeseburger with this ground beef casserole made with macaroni, cheese and tomato sauce.
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cook Time: 35 minutes
Total Time: 55 minutes
Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1⁄2 cup chopped onion
- 1 cup uncooked whole-wheat elbow macaroni (or whole-wheat penne or rotini pasta)
- 1 medium tomato chopped
- 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1⁄2 teaspoon seasoned salt (optional)
- 1⁄8 teaspoon pepper
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350˚. Coat an 8-x8-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray set aside.
- Cook ground beef and onion in a large skillet over medium heat, until beef is browned and onion is soft; drain.
- Cook macaroni according to package directions, omitting salt; drain. Spoon macaroni into prepared pan. Spread beef mixture and chopped tomato over macaroni.
- Pour tomato sauce over beef and sprinkle with seasoned salt, if desired, and pepper.
- Sprinkle with cheese and cover loosely with foil; bake 35 minutes or until cheese is melted and edges of casserole are bubbling.
Notes
Source of recipe: Chef Ina Pinkney, chef/owner of Ina’s, Chicago, on behalf of 3-A-Day of Dairy