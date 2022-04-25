iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
927927
Sms*
C

Cheeseburger Macaroni Casserole

whatsfordinner_recipe_casserole

Cheeseburger Macaroni Casserole

Try a new twist on a cheeseburger with this ground beef casserole made with macaroni, cheese and tomato sauce.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Total Time: 55 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 12 cup chopped onion
  • 1 cup uncooked whole-wheat elbow macaroni (or whole-wheat penne or rotini pasta)
  • 1 medium tomato chopped
  • 1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 12 teaspoon seasoned salt (optional)
  • 18 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 350˚. Coat an 8-x8-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray set aside.
  2. Cook ground beef and onion in a large skillet over medium heat, until beef is browned and onion is soft; drain.
  3. Cook macaroni according to package directions, omitting salt; drain. Spoon macaroni into prepared pan. Spread beef mixture and chopped tomato over macaroni.
  4. Pour tomato sauce over beef and sprinkle with seasoned salt, if desired, and pepper.
  5. Sprinkle with cheese and cover loosely with foil; bake 35 minutes or until cheese is melted and edges of casserole are bubbling.

Notes

Source of recipe: Chef Ina Pinkney, chef/owner of Ina’s, Chicago, on behalf of 3-A-Day of Dairy

What's For Dinner Regina BB
whatsfordinner_pc927_bb