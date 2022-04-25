Cheeseburger Macaroni Casserole

Try a new twist on a cheeseburger with this ground beef casserole made with macaroni, cheese and tomato sauce. Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 35 minutes Total Time: 55 minutes Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef

1 ⁄ 2 cup chopped onion

⁄ cup chopped onion 1 cup uncooked whole-wheat elbow macaroni (or whole-wheat penne or rotini pasta)

1 medium tomato chopped

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon seasoned salt (optional)

⁄ teaspoon seasoned salt (optional) 1 ⁄ 8 teaspoon pepper

⁄ teaspoon pepper 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350˚. Coat an 8-x8-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray set aside. Cook ground beef and onion in a large skillet over medium heat, until beef is browned and onion is soft; drain. Cook macaroni according to package directions, omitting salt; drain. Spoon macaroni into prepared pan. Spread beef mixture and chopped tomato over macaroni. Pour tomato sauce over beef and sprinkle with seasoned salt, if desired, and pepper. Sprinkle with cheese and cover loosely with foil; bake 35 minutes or until cheese is melted and edges of casserole are bubbling.

Notes

Source of recipe: Chef Ina Pinkney, chef/owner of Ina’s, Chicago, on behalf of 3-A-Day of Dairy