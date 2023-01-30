Cheeseburger Pizza Pie

A quick and easy take on two family favourites ' pizza and burgers combined into one. If you like serve with additional burger toppings, such as crumbled Canadian Feta cheese, grilled mushrooms, sliced red onion or with a crunchy pickle on the side. Yummy!

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 425 °F (220 °C).

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and brown, breaking up with a spoon, for about 5 minutes or until no longer pink. Remove from heat, stir in pizza and barbecue sauces. Spread meat mixture on pizza crust. Sprinkle with Canadian Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses.

Place pizza directly on the middle rack of the oven. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the crust is lightly golden. Remove pizza from oven, top with lettuce and peppers or tomatoes.

TIPS

An economical way to have shredded Canadian cheese on hand is to buy in bulk and shred in a food processor or on a box grater. Freeze to use later in casseroles, pizzas, soups, sauces or grilled sandwiches.

If you don't have pizza sauce on hand, use tomato sauce.

By preheating the pan, no extra fat is needed to brown the ground meat.

Purchase ground beef in bulk and freeze in family size portions, for up to 3 months. Don't forget to label with name, date and quantity. Place in a bowl and thaw in the refrigerator overnight.