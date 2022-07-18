iHeartRadio
Cheesy Chicken Crunchers

Makes 6 Servings

  • Total Time: 55
  • Prep Time: 30
  • Cook Time: 25

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 egg whites
  • 1/2 cup 2% reduced fat milk
  • 1 1/2 cups cornflakes
  • 1 cup (4 oz.) reduced fat, shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 6 chicken breast filets; cut into strips
  • Non-stick cooking spray

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Set up three bowls with the following:
  • 1) flour mixed with a pinch of salt and pepper; 2) an egg-wash; made by beating the eggs and milk together; 3) cornflakes mixed with cheese.
  • Coat a 13 x 9-inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray.
  • Dip chicken pieces in flour, then into the egg-wash, then roll in the cheesy-flakes mixture, coating the entire piece of chicken and place on the baking pan.
  • Discard any unused corn flake mixture after coating chicken.
  • Bake for 25 minutes, turning halfway through to ensure even browning. Serve with ketchup or BBQ sauce if desired

Nutrition Information
Per serving

  • Calories 320
  • Total Fat 8 g
  • Cholesterol 90 mg
  • Sodium 320 mg
  • Total Carbohydrate 24 g
  • Protein 37 g
