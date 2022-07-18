Cheesy Chicken Crunchers
Makes 6 Servings
- Total Time: 55
- Prep Time: 30
- Cook Time: 25
Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- Salt
- Pepper
- 4 egg whites
- 1/2 cup 2% reduced fat milk
- 1 1/2 cups cornflakes
- 1 cup (4 oz.) reduced fat, shredded Cheddar cheese
- 6 chicken breast filets; cut into strips
- Non-stick cooking spray
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Set up three bowls with the following:
- 1) flour mixed with a pinch of salt and pepper; 2) an egg-wash; made by beating the eggs and milk together; 3) cornflakes mixed with cheese.
- Coat a 13 x 9-inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray.
- Dip chicken pieces in flour, then into the egg-wash, then roll in the cheesy-flakes mixture, coating the entire piece of chicken and place on the baking pan.
- Discard any unused corn flake mixture after coating chicken.
- Bake for 25 minutes, turning halfway through to ensure even browning. Serve with ketchup or BBQ sauce if desired
Nutrition Information
Per serving
- Calories 320
- Total Fat 8 g
- Cholesterol 90 mg
- Sodium 320 mg
- Total Carbohydrate 24 g
- Protein 37 g