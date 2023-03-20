Chicken Stir Fry

iHeartRadio
  • Prep: 10 min

  • Cooking: 15 min

Yields 4 servings

 

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 tbsp (15 mL) butter

  • 1 lb (450 g) chicken breasts cut into strips or cubes

  • 1 tbsp (15 mL) fresh ginger

  • 2 garlic cloves chopped

  • 1 bag (750 g) Thai Style Stir-Fry Mix frozen vegetables

  • 1 tbsp (15 mL) soy sauce

  • 1/2 cup (125 mL) Canadian Cream cheese

  • 3 tbsp (45 mL) honey

 

PREPARATION

In a wok or large skillet, melt butter on high heat and sauté chicken breasts with ginger and garlic. Reserve.

Stir-fry frozen vegetables for 4–5 minutes, then add to reserved chicken. Lower the heat to medium and add soy sauce, Cream cheese and honey to the wok. Let cheese melt to obtain a smooth sauce. Add reserved chicken and vegetables to sauce.

Reheat and serve with rice noodles or rice.

