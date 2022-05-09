Chocolate Raspberry Mousse

INGREDIENTS

PREPARATION

In a small heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water, heat 1/4 cup (60 mL) of the cream, stirring often, until steaming. Remove bowl from pan and stir in chocolate until melted and smooth (return it over the pan of hot water if it doesn’t all melt being careful not to overheat it).

In a chilled bowl, using an electric mixer, whip remaining cream until soft peaks form. Beat in sugar and vanilla extract just until stiff peaks form.

Fold one-quarter of the whipped cream into chocolate mixture then fold back into the remaining whipped cream. Fold in two-thirds of the raspberries. Spoon into serving dishes and top with remaining raspberries. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 8 hours.

TIPS

Buy high quality chocolate for the best texture and flavour. Look for cocoa mass or cocoa liquor as the first ingredient on the label.Fresh raspberries work well too!