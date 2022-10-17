Creamy Beef and Potato Bake

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 375 °F (190 °C).

In skillet, melt 2 tbsp (30 mL) of the butter and oil. Add potatoes and cook over medium-low heat for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add zucchini, salt and pepper. Cook until zucchini is tender. Spoon vegetable mixture into 13 x 9 inch (33 x 23 cm) baking dish. Set aside.

In skillet, cook onion and seasoning until onion is tender. Add ground beef, cook and stir until beef loses its pink colour. Stir in tomato sauce and 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the milk. Spoon meat mixture over vegetable layer in dish.

Melt remaining butter, stir in flour and cook for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in remaining milk. Cook and stir until sauce comes to a boil and thickens. Stir in Canadian Cheddar cheese. Pour sauce over meat layer.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving.